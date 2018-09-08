FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances continue through this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through this afternoon expect afternoon showers and storms to continue to pop-up. These should begin to wind down after sunset in our area, but we could see a few of those stronger storms lingering overnight just to our north in Central/Northern Louisiana. Temperatures here should drop into the mid-70s overnight.
Through the day on Sunday expect more of those pop-up showers and storms with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reaching the upper 80s again with a 40% chance of those showers and storms. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid-70s again and it will feel warm and muggy. Showers are forecast to move into the area overnight into early Monday morning.
Monday is when we see that better chance for showers and storms as the tail end of a front clips our area. Rain chances are elevated up to a 60% chance of showers and storms pushing through from late Sunday into early Monday. That front is forecast to move through our area, but will leave elevated moisture in its wake and with daytime heating we could see plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon as well.
Rain chances into the day on Tuesday could be elevated as well, but for now I have left rain chances at 40% as we do have a slim chance of dewpoints lowering which would decrease the rain chances with less moisture across the area. This chance is likely for northern parishes like Vernon, but smaller as you move farther south. So rain chances are still there as we could see a good scattering of showers closer to the coast.
With ample cloud cover expected these two days and into mid-week this will help to moderate temperatures into the upper 80s daily.
Out in the tropics we are watching several storms.
First, we have Tropical Storm Florence forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves toward the east coast. Right now, landfall is still uncertain as we are still 5 days out from a possible landfall. Spaghetti plots barely reach the coast and are not in agreement. But, this system poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
Next, we have Tropical Storm Helene which is just off the Western coast of Africa. This storm is forecast to become a hurricane in the next 24 hours. The system’s current track has it taken a northern curve and heading out into the Atlantic.
Lastly, we have Tropical Storm Isaac which is located in the middle of Atlantic ocean. This storm does have a westward path towards the Caribbean and is forecast to increase in strength to a category 1 hurricane in the next 3 to 5 days. As this system crosses into the Caribbean it is expected to encounter some stronger wind shear which would weaken the system.
These storms pose no direct threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time. But, they serve as a good reminder to always stay prepared as we are in the peak month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
