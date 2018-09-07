Vinton comes together for police officer with stage 4 cancer

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Vinton is coming together for a police officer who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Just three months ago, Officer Jason McGee received the news he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.
“I never...at 36 I never would have imagined I would have stage 4 colorectal cancer. I mean, who would, you know?” says McGee.
He says although he felt something was off, he waited to go to the doctor. Now, he is warning others to not do the same.
“Anything that’s out of the ordinary...go to the doctor. Might be a little embarrassing, you don’t want to talk about it, but just do it. Because going and talking to them is better than the alternative.” says McGee.
Now, the town of just over 3,300 is coming together to help Officer McGee. Vinton Police Chief says the City Council even passed an ordinance.
“We went to the Mayor and City Council, and they passed an ordinance where other employees of the town of Vinton can donate their sick leave to Officer McGee when he is running short on hours and still needs to get treatment but get paid and continues to have his health insurance.”
One of his fellow police officers, Lieutenant Scott Spell, was one of the people who came up with the idea for a benefit to raise money for travel and medical expenses. Several items have been donated to the cause, including an LSU football helmet signed by Coach Orgeron and Saints gear signed by Drew Brees.
“Jason, in the course of his duties, has given a lot to the community. Not only as a police officer but in his off time. He has done a lot for the citizens and I felt this was a way to give back and help him in his time of need.” says Spell.
Officer McGee says the outpouring of support from the community is amazing.
“I’m humbled by the support I’ve gotten in this time. I’ve never expected anything, the benefit or anything, I never expected any of that.” says McGee.
The benefit will be on Saturday for Officer Jason McGee at the Ward 7 Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
