UAB employees injured in bus crash in northwest AL

26 UAB employees were involved in a bus accident in Winston County. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | September 7, 2018 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 3:19 PM

Winston County, AL (WBRC) - More than two dozen UAB employees were involved in a bus wreck in Winston County while on a retreat.

UAB says the 26 employees and a bus driver were involved in the crash. We’re told the employees were pediatric residents returning from a retreat at Camp McDowell.

Ten people were taken to area hospitals: seven to UAB and three to Cullman Regional.

The other passengers suffered minor injuries.

The bus involved is a Blazer Express vehicle operated by First Transit.

