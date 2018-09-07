TRAFFIC: Wreck on I-10 EB near Iowa causing traffic backup

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, is causing traffic backup on I-10 eastbound near Iowa.
7News has learned that a dump truck and an 18-wheeler were traveling eastbound on I-10 when the dump truck blew a tire. This caused the dump truck to collide with the 18-wheeler, pushing both vehicles into the westbound lanes of I-10.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV also collided with the 18-wheeler. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver of the Jeep SUV was also taken from the scene by ambulance. The driver of the 18-wheeler remains on scene and is speaking with law enforcement.
James Anderson with Louisiana State Police tell 7News the crash originated in the eastbound lanes. The crash may have impacted westbound travel as well.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Anderson tell us they are diverting all traffic off I-10 eastbound to La. 397 and U.S. 90. The concrete dividers on I-10 have been damaged and DOTD is en route.
Firefighters on the scene ask drivers to please avoid filming and taking pictures of accidents while driving, as it is unsafe. This can cause additional accidents to take place.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.