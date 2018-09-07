TOUCHDOWN LIVE: High school football

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Iowa travels to Kinder for the Game of the Week in a busy Week 2 of the high school football season.
Iowa (0-1) is coming off a 16-3 loss to Crowley in which Crowley scored all of its points in the fourth quarter.
Kinder (1-0) breezed past Oakdale 35-0 in Week 1.
When Kinder and Iowa met last year, Kinder nearly undid a perfect regular season for Iowa, but Iowa scored twice in the waning minutes to win 30-22.
