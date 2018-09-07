Sports Person of the Week - Blake Trahan

PITTSBURGH, PA (KPLC) - It's been quite the journey for Kinder native Blake Trahan. Just six years ago, he was a dual sport athlete for the Jackets, leading the football team to the quarterfinals and the baseball team to a top-10 seed in the playoffs.
Now, he's a major leaguer.
“It’s a dream come true, you see other guys do that on TV and you always hope that will be one day," Trahan told Fox Sports Ohio. "I’m just living the dream.”
Trahan, a 2015 draft pick by the Cincinnati Reds was called up to the MLB on Saturday and recorded his first career hit during his MLB debut on Monday.
“I am real happy for him. We have seen Blake in spring training for a few years and he really is a high energy young man and I am happy for him and his family that he got here now we got the hit and got that out of the way," Reds manager Jim Riggleman said. "It’s just going to be a great experience for him here in September.”
To make the moment more special, his mom and dad were in attendance and saw the milestone in Pittsburgh. They both spoke with Fox Sports Ohio during Trahan’s debut.
“I think about all the times that he’s played with friends and family and people we’ve met and the places we’ve been," admitted Blake’s father Mike. "It’s just been a ride. One heck of a ride.”
“He has always been so small and everyone has always called him the underdog," said Blake’s mother Liz, "so to see him make it this far it’s just incredible.”
