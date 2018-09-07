McNeese opens Southland Conference against Houston Baptist

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese opens Southland Conference play against the Houston Baptist Huskies in Houston Saturday evening.
It’s the second meeting all time between the teams, with McNeese winning 27-12 in Lake Charles last year. HBU joined the Southland in 2014.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN
- FM: 92.9
- AM: 960
- TV: Eleven Sports (Suddenlink 455, DirecTV 623). Cox Sports TV (Suddenlink 57 in Lake Charles and Iowa, 42 in Sulphur).
- Online: ESPN3, www.929thelake.com, www.McNeeseSports.com.
“The Big Sky, that was a pretty good game for us so we were just trying to focus on one game at a time. But the conference game, that’s what really matters," said defensive back Gabe Foster. "That’s where we have to do our best and hold on to going undefeated in conference, that’s the biggest goal.”
“Any Southland Conference win is a good win. Just knowing how it was last year and not winning one game and it took us out of the playoffs,” defensive lineman Cody Roscoe admitted. "We’re just taking it day by day and every game counts.”
The Cowboys (1-0) are coming off a 17-14 win at Northern Colorado while HBU (1-0) opened up at home with a 49-7 victory over Southwest Baptist.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.