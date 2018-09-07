LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Most would hope not to see law enforcement entering a school. But today was an exception. The Calcasieu Parish School Board and local law enforcement agencies have teamed up to bring officers and deputies into school to sit, eat, and have conversations with the youth.
One fourth grader had this to say, “It’s pretty cool like seeing all the policemen here that help our city and stuff. it’s pretty cool to be sitting at a table with a policeman!”
“Man, everybody seems to love us. We love interacting with the kids, we have fun, especially eating lunch with them”, says deputy Ty Istre with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
But lunching with law enforcement isn’t just meant to be a fun day for the kids, it’s also meant to bring about a change in the relationships between the community and law enforement.
“I think it’s pretty cool that there’s just a bunch of policemen here and they’re just talking to everyone and stuff. I thought they just stayed at the station and drive around and pull people over, but they’re cooler than I expected”, says another fourth grader.
Jacqueline Richard, the school nutrition program director says, “I’ve seen them arm wrestle, I’ve seen them laugh and have a great lunch. To me, that’s the best part of the program is just building those relationships and having them in our schools and being visible.” The visibility of friendly law enforcement seems to have a positive effect on the children, evident by the excitement and smiles filling the room.
“Because this is our future. We want them to know what we’re about and we want and that we’re there to help them in their time of need”, says Istre.
