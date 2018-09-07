Lake Charles family seeks information after teen shot

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police still have no leads and no arrests in the investigation of a 16-year-old who was shot last Friday.
“I raised him. It hurts me to see him in the hospital, and I want justice served," Loreatha Glodd, the victim’s grandmother, said through tears.
Myreonta Glodd, the shooting victim, is still at a hospital in Lafayette after being shot in the head nearly a week ago, the family told us. The Glodds said he’s undergone surgery to put a metal plate in his head, but his future is unknown.
“A 16-year-old child, that has a bullet enlodged in his head. We don’t know if he’s going to be the same,” Reatha Thomas, Myreonta’s aunt, said.
According to the Lake Charles Police Department, the shooting happened on the 600 block of Dixy Drive, but the call they responded to about the shooting came from West 18th street. They said no one has come forward with any solid information yet, which leaves Myreonta’s family searching for answers.
“If anyone knows the whereabouts of the shooter, or whoever it is, please come forth, please get into contact with the Lake Charles city police,” Loreatha said.
The Glodd family said they’re offering a reward for anyone who can give them information about the suspect, or suspects.
“I want the shooter caught, I want him to pay for this,” Reatha said.
Loreatha said after this incident, she wants parents to do one thing, “Mothers out there with young boys, please, keep your children covered."
If you or anyone you know has information about the shooting, the family and police ask that you come forward.
