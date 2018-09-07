FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storms return each afternoon ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The muggies are very present early this morning with very high humidity coupled with a damp feel from leftover rains that lingering into the evening hours last night. A little light drizzle continues over coastal parishes this morning but clouds should move out leaving a little sunshine ahead through the morning before our next round of storms returns this afternoon.
Temperatures will warm up quickly through the 70s and 80s this morning with heat index values up into the upper 90s ahead of storms. Rain chances up to 40-50% this afternoon will kick off after the noon hour and continue through sunset. Storms will be capable of heavy downpours and lightning so make sure to head indoors when thunder roars. For the games this evening, most all of the storms will be ending by kickoff but one or two storms could possibly linger through sunset although I don’t expect too many problems this evening.
A trough to our northwest and stalled front over the ArkLaTex this weekend will keep a supply of deep tropical moisture and onshore winds in place this weekend which will be enough to help our area see a good chance of daily afternoon thunderstorms returning each afternoon through the middle of next week. Rain chances are a little higher Sunday and Monday with computer models showing the front to our northwest getting close enough to SW Louisiana to produce likely rain chances during the daytime hours.
The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet the next several days while tropical activity is ramping up out in the Atlantic. Florence is heading toward the west in the open water of the Atlantic and while some weakening has occurred yesterday, additional strengthening is expected and there is a chance it could pose a threat to the east coast of the U.S. by next weekend. A couple other areas off Africa also bear watching as future development of those are likely and there is also a chance of a threat to the Caribbean by late next week if they do develop.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
