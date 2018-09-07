FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storms return each afternoon ahead

The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet the next several days while tropical activity is ramping up out in the Atlantic. Florence is heading toward the west in the open water of the Atlantic and while some weakening has occurred yesterday, additional strengthening is expected and there is a chance it could pose a threat to the east coast of the U.S. by next weekend. A couple other areas off Africa also bear watching as future development of those are likely and there is also a chance of a threat to the Caribbean by late next week if they do develop.