FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily afternoon showers and storms expected with activity in the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -For our Friday, there will be some rain around in the afternoon. It will be those typical afternoon showers and thunderstorms we would normally see in the summer. Not quite everyone will see rain, but there’s a good chance the showers will be near your vicinity. The rain and clouds should help keep the temperatures from getting too hot.
Just in time for Friday night football, the rain should be gone. As games kick off, it should be warm and humid, but the rain will likely be gone. It would not hurt to take a towel to wipe off any rain on the bleachers.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. There will be some time when the sky is nice and clear. There should not be any rain during the night. If you have any plans, there will be no need for an umbrella, but it will be warm and humid. Wherever we saw rain today, could mean bring the chance for fog overnight.
This weekend will be back to a normal summertime weather pattern. There will be some rain around in the afternoon, but certainly not a wash out. I have the rain chances at 40% for Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly cloudy and not everyone will see rain. So, any outdoor plans should not be canceled. I am optimistic that is will be a great weekend!
The daily afternoon showers and storms will continue into early next week. An upper level disturbance will be moving in next week and will set up camp. It is not expected to move very much, keeping the rain chances in place. I would keep the umbrella nearby for the next few days. Rain chances will stay at 40% and will keep the temperatures in check.
By Wednesday, that upper level disturbance will likely start to weaken. That means that the rain chances will go down slightly. I still have the rain chances down to at least 30% through the end of next week. The temperature may be a little higher on those days but will linger around the 90 degree mark.
In the tropics, Florence is now a tropical storm. If you have any friends on the east coast, or if you are planning on traveling over that way, make sure to watch this system. Florence will be strengthening up to potentially a category 4 hurricane.
There is also potential tropical cyclone eight off the coast of Africa. This will likely become Helene later today if not by tomorrow. This storm should turn to the north making it hard to reach the Gulf of Mexico.
Then there is a second tropical wave near Africa that will also likely become a named storm. It is unclear where this system will go. We will have a better idea once the storm officially develops.
