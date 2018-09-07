Family of Marquita Wright speak out after Thursdays arrest

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Two weeks after the death of 24-year old Marquita Wright, the family is still looking for answers.
"At 4:50 a.m., August the 27, my life changed forever," Wright’s fiancé Christopher Bolton said.
That was the moment Christopher Bolton woke up to the sound of gunshots.
“It has to be the most traumatic thing that anyone could ever think of or imagine,” Bolton said.
The 24-year-old Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatcher was shot and killed outside her home.
Police were left with solving the case of one of their own, and Bolton, with three children in his care.
“You have to explain to your kids what’s going on, why you not seeing mommy,” Bolton said. “My son broke me down when he said ‘mommy’s in the sky.’”
For two weeks the DeRidder Police Department searched for answers. Thursday afternoon, Phil Oliver was arrested, an ex-boyfriend of Wright. Bolton says he wasn’t surprised.
“If I knew anybody that was gonna hurt her,” Bolton said. “It was gonna be Phil.”
The Morrerro native was the father of Wright’s five-year-old daughter. Bolton says they had not been in contact with Oliver for months.
“I don’t know how he found out where we stay, I don’t know how he found out anything,” Bolton said. “I mean with someone you haven’t had contact with in eight, nine months, this is completely out of the blue.”
Bolton says this arrest isn’t enough as he believes there are others involved in his fiancé’s death.
“No, no he had to have known somebody who knew something,” Bolton said.
With so many unanswered questions as why and who is involved. Bolton says he and his children don’t feel comfortable in the home.
“Until the case concludes and he is actually convicted, I don’t feel safe,” Bolton said. “I don’t feel safe in the daytime, I’m constantly looking around, and I definitely don’t feel safe at night, because I don’t know if I’m next or not.”
Bolton says his hope is that justice be served for Wright, so his children can get some closure in their mother's death.
DeRidder Police say the investigation is ongoing as they search for anyone else who could be involved in Wright's death.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the DeRidder Police Department.
