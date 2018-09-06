Three formally charged with murder in connection with body found near Starks

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Three Texas residents were indicted in Calcasieu court Thursday in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dustin Hammons, whose body was found in a rural area near Starks in Aug. 2017.
Boyd Christopher “Lurch” Hagood, 46, Ashlyn Renee Brown, 23, and Jason Lee “Kassper” Lopez, 36, were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder.
Brown and Lopez were also indicted on one count each of being a convicted felon in possession of a stolen firearm. Brown was previously convicted (in June 2017) of drug possession in Harris County, Texas, and Lopez was previously convicted (in May 2015) of smuggling of persons in Hidalgo County, Texas.
Authorities have previously said that Hammons was brought to Louisiana to be killed.
Hagood was previously indicted, but prosecutors said he was re-indicted because two co-defendants were added.
