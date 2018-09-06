Suspect fleeing police dives into canal, has second thoughts about toxic algae in water

CORAL GABLES, FL (RNN) – A man trying to evade police jumped into an algae-filled canal and quickly realized he'd made a mistake.
Abraham Duarte, 22, was attempting to escape Coral Gables officers when he stopped his car, dashed across a freeway and dived into the canal.
It was all captured on a police body camera over the weekend.
Duarte told The Washington Post that he wasn't thinking clearly when he jumped in.
"There was too much adrenaline," Duarte told the Post. "I had a panic attack."
He said he ran from police because he’d had "not-so-nice encounters in the past."
The algae Duarte jumped into is toxic. It kills animals and also stinks.
Soon after plunging into the water, Duarte calls for help from the responding officer.
"I’m going to die," Duarte said to the officer as he struggles to swim to shore.
He appeared to be trapped in the algae.
"Come on out. You going to make me really angry if I have to come in and get you," the officer said to Duarte.
Once he was able to stand in the water, Duarte vomited repeatedly.
"I’m going to jail," he said.
Police then pulled him onto the embankment and arrested him.
Duarte was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.