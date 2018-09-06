Remote Area Medical clinic needs volunteers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic is coming to Lake Charles to provide free medical, dental and vision care to those in need.
RAM provides dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, glasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams.
To do all of this, they need help from the community.
A volunteer meeting and volunteer sign-up is taking place tonight at 6 at the Civic Center.
It's a chance for volunteers to ask questions, and learn about parking, meals, and other details of the event.
In addition to volunteers to help with set up and break down, they are currently needing dental and eye doctors to volunteer their services.
