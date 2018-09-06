New police program gives away free popsicles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has announced that they are teaming up with the local business, Pops and Rockets, to launch a new positive reinforcement initiative called, “You’ve Been Caught...Being Safe.”
Children in the community acting in a positive or safe manner may now be rewarded by officers with a card that gives them a free popsicle from Pops and Rockets.
Officers will be on the lookout for children that do things like look both ways before crossing the street, use a crosswalk to cross the street, wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, and buckle up properly while riding in a vehicle.
Lake Charles Police Department Senior Corporal Schott Doughety says, “In addition to rewarding youth for their actions, this program also provides us with a great opportunity to build stronger relationships between police officers and younger members of the community. These positive interactions at a young age can have lasting impacts reaching far into the future.”
The cost of the popsicles will be covered by Pops and Rockets and it’s owner, Nick Villaume who says, “This program is just one more way we are hoping to give back to the community in an impactful, positive manner.”
Lake Charles Mayor Nick Hunter says, “Our officers are charged with many tough, potentially life-alternating tasks over the course of each shift, so we are always thrilled when we can offer them the opportunity and the means to create more positive interactions with members of our community.”
