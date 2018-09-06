New charging stations for electric cars in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Where can people who drive electric cars charge them? A company called Electrify America is hoping to provide an answer.
The station at the Walmart in Sulphur is one of the many stations being installed throughout the country. Cheri Soileau with the SEED center at McNeese says with electric vehicles becoming more affordable, the demand for charging stations is growing.
“It’ll make it more available to all owners of these electric cars. It just makes sense. So, the demand now, you’re seeing not just the demand for a hybrid, but the all-electric car," said Soileau.
Electrify America is investing $2 billion over a 10 year period. It’s website says each station will be on average just 70 miles apart.
“People are looking for economy, people are looking for something cheaper, they want something with better mileage, and to be able to go the distance.” says Soileau.
“I mean they’re already a lot more common in other places, and the more convenient it is the more I think they’re going to find that it’s worth the little bit of extra trouble of plugging your car in," said Lori Cooke, a Walmart shopper.“It’s a lot less trouble than to come up with the cash to buy a tank of gas sometimes.”
According to Plug in America, in 2017 there were upwards of 11-hundred electric vehicles on the road just in Louisiana. That same report estimates that fueling your car with electricity is roughly 1 dollar per gallon. Bloomburg expects electric vehicles will have a 30 percent market share by 2030, it seems like these charging stations may become more common.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.