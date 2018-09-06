Man accused of trying to kidnap 12-year-old, sheriff says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff announced an arrest made in an attempted kidnapping case.
Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said that on Wednesday morning Terrebonne Parish deputies and detectives responded to Blue Guidry St. in the Dularge Community in reference to an attempted abduction of a 12-year-old female child.
Upon arrival at this location deputies learned that the victim saw the suspect digging through some junk on their property and told him to leave.
The suspect then allegedly grabbed the child by the arm and attempted to leave with her, according to the report.
The child pulled away from the suspect and ran to a relatives’ residence where she ran inside.
The suspect was then banging loudly on the door that was heard by the victim and witnesses. After no one opened the door, the suspect was seen leaving the residence in a red colored pick-up truck.
While TPSO deputies were patrolling in the area they located a red colored pick-up truck, matching the description provided by the witnesses, in the driveway of 505 Braddock Dr. It was later determined that the suspect owns of camper trailer that is on this property.
Deputies obtained information that the suspect parked his red colored pick-up truck and was last seen running through the neighborhood. Deputies followed this information and searched the area on foot when they located the suspect hiding in someone’s shed at the corner of Brier Dr. and Overton Dr.
The suspect was positively identified as Jerry Wayne Anderson, w/m age 52, 188 Melvin Ct. Houma, La. Anderson was arrested for criminal trespass and attempted kidnapping. Anderson remains in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $25,000.00 bond.
