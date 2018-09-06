Landreneau announces the addition of Cory McCrary to 2019 roster

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau has announced the addition of Louisiana-Lafayette infielder Cori McCrary to the 2019 roster.
McCrary, a native of McCarley, Mississippi, spent the 2018 season as a redshirt on the Cajuns squad last year after transferring from Jones County Junior College. She will have two years of eligibility at McNeese.
“Cori is a great fit for our program,” said head coach James Landreneau. “She is a physical and athletic player with plus speed. Cori comes in with a personality and a blue color work ethic that is the perfect fit.”
McCrary posted a .396 batting average with 82 hits and scored 78 runs for the Bobcats in 2017. She led the MACJC and ranked 11th in the nation in stolen bases with 35. She earned NJCAA Division II All-American honors, was named to the NFCA All-South Region team and an All-Region 23 selection as well as the NJCAA All-Star Team that competed at the Canada Cup International Softball Championship.
In her first her season at Jones County JC, she batted .321 with 18 RBI, one home run, 16 stolen bases with a .931 fielding percent and earned All MACJC honors.
The Carroll (Miss.) Academy graduate hit .592 with 71 hits and 14 doubles and 20 stolen bases her senior season. She helped her team to the MAIS state championship and was selected as a MAIS All-Star. McCrary was also named district MVP and the team’s top defensive player.
