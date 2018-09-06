Landreneau announces the addition of Cory McCrary to 2019 roster

McCrary posted a .396 batting average with 82 hits and scored 78 runs for the Bobcats in 2017. She led the MACJC and ranked 11th in the nation in stolen bases with 35. She earned NJCAA Division II All-American honors, was named to the NFCA All-South Region team and an All-Region 23 selection as well as the NJCAA All-Star Team that competed at the Canada Cup International Softball Championship.