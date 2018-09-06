Lake Charles City Council votes to revoke 3topia’s liquor license

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 3topia had its liquor license revoked by the Lake Charles City Council at a meeting Wednesday night.
The bar and restaurant almost had their alcohol permit pulled earlier this year, but instead, the city council outlined conditions it wanted to see the restaurant complete.
These include hiring security, closing around 1:30 a.m., and keeping loud music to a minimum. However, the city reports noise complaints and fights have happened at 3topia since May, when the restaurant was put on a probation.
“The last thing you saw in there, and it was hard to tell, but she was attacked with a set of jumper cables in the parking lot,” Corporal Larry Moss, LCPD SWAT commander, said as he showed the public a video of a fight that happened at 3topia.
This fight in particular reportedly happened July 15th, which police and victims said got out of control.
“I left there with an orbital eye fracture to my left eye, a dislocated jaw, hearing loss in my right ear, my ear was sliced on this side, and if I would have been cut any lower I could’ve lost my life,” Shawntelle Brown, victim, said.
City council members asked why restaurant security didn’t call police. The owner, Darrell Bennett said he felt that asking for a fight during a fight like this could be used against him.
“You’ve just seen the effort that LCPD has to try and close me down. I’m scared and resigned to even call them for everything because I’m going to be back right here,” Bennett said.
Bennett even offered to change the restaurant’s culture to keep his license.
“A place where people can come sit down, bar area, and don’t have to have a DJ being no type of club scenery. Do I think sometimes it’s fair that I might have to change that? No I might not. But I can do that,” Bennett said.
Just before the council voted, Bennett expressed how losing its liquor license could hurt his business.
The city council voted unanimously voted to revoke 3topia’s alcohol permit.
We reached out to Bennett about his plans going forward, but he said he has no comment at this time.
