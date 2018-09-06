High speed chase trial of Cody Davis underway

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Jurors watched stunning video from the dashboard camera of the officer who reportedly chased Cody Davis after trying to stop him.
The video gave the officer’s view as he chased the truck traveling at speeds police say were up to 90 miles an hour, darting in and out of traffic, sometimes on the wrong side of the road.
Jurors heard testimony and watched video of a woman who was a passenger in the stolen truck Davis was driving.
She says he seemed to hit upwards of 100-120 miles an hour, as he weaved around, all the while, ignoring her pleas to stop and let her out.
The witness also said on video she saw him toss a gun out the driver’s side of the window.
By the time the truck crashed prosecutors say six vehicles had been hit, including one driven by Robert Lyles, a witness in the case.
In an interview April 10, Lyles said, “I was coming down Ryan heading south saw some cop lights in my rear view so I started merging over to the right shoulder looked up and saw a guy coming head on at me It was over within seconds.”
Prosecutors say videos and audio recordings will lay out the whole case against Davis for jurors. He’s charged with six crimes: Possession of weapon by a convicted felon; illegal possession of a stolen firearm; aggravated flight from an officer (during which he allegedly endangered human life); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence (for allegedly throwing gun out window); and aggravated criminal damage to property (for allegedly ramming into a vehicle on purpose).
In opening statements the Defense attorney Natasha George told jurors there's missing evidence, investigative failures and inconsistent reporting. She urged jurors to be fair and do what's right.
Prosecutors are Assistant district attorneys Charles Robinson and Jacob Johnson.
