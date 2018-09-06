High speed chase trial of Cody Davis underway

Prosecutors say videos and audio recordings will lay out the whole case against Davis for jurors. He’s charged with six crimes: Possession of weapon by a convicted felon; illegal possession of a stolen firearm; aggravated flight from an officer (during which he allegedly endangered human life); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence (for allegedly throwing gun out window); and aggravated criminal damage to property (for allegedly ramming into a vehicle on purpose).