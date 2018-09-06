Grand Jury rejects battery charge in Hagan Street shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury rejected charges against a man accused in a May 10, 2018 shooting on Hagan Street in Lake Charles.
William Murphree, 42, of Lake Charles, was arrested on one count of aggravated second-degree battery after officers responding to a call in the 2600 block of Hagan Street found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest and a woman with superficial wounds to her shoulder and leg.
Authorities said the shooting was the result of a verbal argument between neighbors.
On Thursday, a grand jury rejected the charge of aggravated second-degree battery against Murphree.
