Grand jury indicts suspect in attempted rape and murder case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury has indicted a Westlake man in connection with the attempted rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl on January 25, 2018.
The girl told authorities that Patrick T. Brown, a family acquaintance, forced her to expose herself at knifepoint, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The girl said Brown then put the knife to her throat and began to force himself on her. Brown pinned her to the ground and choked her while striking her numerous times in the back of the head with a blunt object.
The girl was cut on her neck and hands, but was able to get away from Brown, Myers said. She was treated at a local hospital and released.
Brown was arrested at the residence where the alleged incident took place.
The grand jury has indicted him on charges of attempted first-degree rape and attempted second-degree murder.
Brown was previously brought before the grand jury, but only on the attempted rape charge.
