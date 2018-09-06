Grand jury declines murder charge in shooting at DeQuincy RV park

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury declined to indict a Texas man in connection with a shooting death at an RV park in DeQuincy in March 2018.
Deputies found Jason Hutson, 36, of Buffalo, Kansas, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound at Woodlake Estates RV park around 4 a.m. on March 18. Hutson later died at a local hospital.
Andrew Tiner, 30, of Lake Jackson, Texas, was arrested on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.
However, a grand jury on Thursday rejected the aggravated second-degree battery charge as well as a second-degree murder charge.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.