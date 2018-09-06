FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical weather pattern returns with rain likely every day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Our Thursday will be a nice day. It has gotten off to a beautiful start with plenty of sunshine and a few white clouds. Near the coast, there are a few showers. Those will continue off and on through the afternoon. Meanwhile further inland will begin to see some rain later this afternoon as well. I have the rain chances at 40% Not everyone will see rain. It will also be hot wherever rain does not fall.
Through the evening hours, the rain chances will go back down. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening prior to sunset. Then afterwards, the rain should come to an end. The temperature will be hot initially but will slowly cool down after sunset. It will still be warm and humid.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. There will be some time when the sky is nice and clear. There will not be any rain during the night. As we get close to sunrise though, there will likely be a few coastal showers. Those will begin early and will build up throughout the morning. So south of I-10 should prepare for some rain as you head out the door.
Throughout the rest of the morning, that rain near the coast will move inland. So, everyone has a shot at seeing some rain during the day. The good news is that whenever you see a lot of rain in the morning, it will not rain as much in the afternoon. Therefore, in the afternoon, there will be a few showers, but the bulk of the rain will be in the morning.
Just in time for Friday night football, the rain should be gone. As games kick off, it should be warm and humid, but the rain will likely be gone. It would not hurt to take a towel to wipe off any rain on the bleachers.
This next weekend will be back a normal summertime weather pattern. There will be some rain around in the afternoon, but certainly not a wash out. I have the rain chances at 40% for Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly cloudy and not everyone will see rain. So, any outdoor plans should not be canceled. I am optimistic that is will be a great weekend!
The daily afternoon showers and storms will continue into early next week. There is not clear indication when there will be a significant break from the rain. I would keep the umbrella nearby for the next few days. Rain chances will stay at 40% and will keep the temperatures in check.
Hurricane Florence has weakened to a category two hurricane. Florence is expected to head towards the east coast and possibly make landfall. It has no impact to the gulf coast.
