FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical weather pattern returns with rain likely every day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Our Thursday will be a nice day. It has gotten off to a beautiful start with plenty of sunshine and a few white clouds. Near the coast, there are a few showers. Those will continue off and on through the afternoon. Meanwhile further inland will begin to see some rain later this afternoon as well. I have the rain chances at 40% Not everyone will see rain. It will also be hot wherever rain does not fall.