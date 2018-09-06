FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances returning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The remnants of Gordon have fizzled out over parts of Mississippi overnight, but associated rains will continue into Arkansas as the remnant low continues its departure to the northwest through the day today. With our winds turning back out of the south, Gulf moisture returns our rain chances later this afternoon.
Temperatures to start the morning are in the 70s with light westerly winds that will turn more southwesterly through the morning, sending a surge of Gulf moisture back ashore. As temperatures heat up, the hot air will trigger the development of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Overall rain chances today are at 40% with the bulk of the storms occurring between 1 and 5 p.m. Storms wind down sunset with a quiet night ahead with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and nighttime lows in the 70s.
Another good chance of scattered afternoon storms is back for Friday with highs tomorrow near 90 before, just like clockwork, storms start to form around the noon hour and continue into the afternoon. Most, if not all, storms should be ending by the time kickoff begins for high school games tomorrow with the rain chances quickly ending by sunset.
A moist flow off the Gulf with onshore winds and sea breeze boundaries developing each day will continue our daily chances of scattered, hit-or-miss afternoon storms through the weekend and into the new week ahead. The good news is that the Gulf of Mexico looks to remain quiet for the next several days with the only tropical concerns now focused on the Atlantic where Florence will need to be watched for potential impacts to the eastern seaboard in the longer range but will not affect the Gulf.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.