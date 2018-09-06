Drought Update

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The drought has significantly improved across Southwest Louisiana and we are now only seeing one small area of abnormally dry conditions in Northeast Cameron through extreme Southern portions of Jeff Davis. This is expected as we have seen quite a bit of rain since the first of the month. Here are how the totals fall:
- Lake Charles Regional Airport: 1.74 inches
- Southeast Texas Regional Airport: 8.57 inches
- Lafayette Regional Airport: 2.70 inches
- New Iberia Regional Airport: 0.51 inches
This has improved year to date deficits across the region, but hasn’t completely alleviated them.
- Lake Charles Regional Airport: -2.29 inches
- Southeast Texas Regional Airport: +16.35 inches
- Lafayette Regional Airport: -8.32 inches
- New Iberia Regional Airport: -7.54 inches
Even though we are still in a deficit of rainfall across Southwest Louisiana we have been taken out of all drought classifications. According to the United States Drought Monitor, the rains in the past week we’re enough to alleviate short term drought conditions and move us up a classification.
