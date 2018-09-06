Better Business Bureau warning residents about IRS phone scam

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The Better Business Bureau is asking residents to be on high alert for an IRS phone scam.
Dennis Toups says he was at his mother’s house when they received a call from someone they thought was the IRS.
The scam involved a call from a local number asking stating you owe money to the IRS. If residents fail to comply, the caller then threatens to have them arrested for back taxes within 24-hours.
Representatives with the BBB say do not give out any information to these callers. That information includes bank account numbers, credit card information or social security numbers.
The BBB says if the IRS is looking to collect back taxes, they will reach out to you via mail. Should their attempts be unsuccessful, a representative with the IRS may then try a home visit.
If you have already given out your personal bank account information, contact your bank immediately to freeze your accounts.
If scammers have your social security number, contact the Social Security Administration.
To report a scam, visit the Better Business Bureau website.
