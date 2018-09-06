Arrest made in shooting death of Beauregard dispatcher

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - A former boyfriend of a DeRidder woman has been arrested in connection with her shooting death.
Marquita Wright, 24, a dispatcher for the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, was shot to death on Aug. 27, on the front porch of her home as she returned from work.
DeRidder Police Chief John Gott and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses announced Thursday afternoon that a former boyfriend of Wright’s, Phil Oliver, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in her death.
Oliver, 24, of Marrerro, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. in Jefferson Parish by Louisiana State Police.
Authorities continue to ask anyone with information about Wright’s death to call the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911, the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 or Crime Stoppers at 337-462-8918.
