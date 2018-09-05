TROPICAL UPDATE: Gordon continues to weaken as Florence strengthens in the Atlantic

Out in the Atlantic, Florence has become a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and central pressure of 953 mb. As of right now there are no watches or warnings in place for any of the United States as this storm is located 1100 miles north-northeast of the Leeward Islands. Which, is basically the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Through the next 5 days the storm is expected to maintain its strength as it continues on a path through the Atlantic ocean. Through the next couple of days the East coast and inhabitants of Bermuda should keep an eye on this system as it edges closer.