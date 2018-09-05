TROPICAL UPDATE: Gordon continues to weaken as Florence strengthens in the Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Gordon is still labeled as a tropical depression but continues to weaken as it moves into Southeast Arkansas. This storm has become mainly a rain event and is no longer being monitored by the National Hurricane center. As Gordon transitions from a tropical depression into a low pressure system over Arkansas, there have been several tornado warnings produced by this system through the day today. As Gordon continues to weaken the main threat will be flash flooding with heavy downpours expected to continue.
Out in the Atlantic, Florence has become a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and central pressure of 953 mb. As of right now there are no watches or warnings in place for any of the United States as this storm is located 1100 miles north-northeast of the Leeward Islands. Which, is basically the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Through the next 5 days the storm is expected to maintain its strength as it continues on a path through the Atlantic ocean. Through the next couple of days the East coast and inhabitants of Bermuda should keep an eye on this system as it edges closer.
We are also monitoring an area for possible development off of the African coast. This system, if it develops, would become the next named storm - Helene. This storm does have a high chance of development with a 70% in the next 2 days and a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days. This is due to environmental conditions becoming conducive for development as the Saharan dust is thinning and other factors are becoming more favorable.
The National Hurricane Center is also watching an area still on the African continent expected to move into the Atlantic for development in the next 5 days. Development is still low at 20%, but could increase in the next couple of days as conditions are expected to improve.
