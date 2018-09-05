Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 2

The Dogs opened the 2018 season off on the wrong foot (paw?) by dropping a tight one at Church Point. It was a revenge game for the Bears, who lost to Jennings in the second round of the playoffs. Church Point racked up nearly 400 rushing yards on the Bulldogs in the win. Jennings will have another stiff test this week in Eunice, but the Dogs will have to prove they can lean on their defense once again if the team hopes to keep their lofty rankings.