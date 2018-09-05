Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 2

KPLC’s Brady Renard ranks the top seven best teams in Southwest Louisiana

Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 2
By Brady Renard | September 5, 2018 at 1:02 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 1:06 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

One week through the prep season and most of the teams with high preseason expectations have stood out.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week one of the regular season.

*These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS 
2018 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 2

If you thought the Hounds would take a meaningful step back from 2017, it seems as though you're wrong. Welsh demolished 4A Rayne to the tune of 480 rushing yards in the game led by Alec Iguess' 260 yards and two touchdowns. After a letdown in the jamboree vs. Washington-Marion, the Hounds made a switch to Austyn Benoit at quarterback and the move by John Richardson and this coaching staff paid off.


2. JENNINGS BULLDOGS 
2018 record: 0-1
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 1


3. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS 
2018 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 3

The Tors treated Southwest Louisiana to the most exciting game of the week. Unfortunately, it came at the expense of the defense allowing 42 points. In the end, Sulphur proved to be the stronger team with 19 fourth-quarter points to the close out the game. Quarterback Morgan Clark (348 yards, 5 touchdowns) and running back Jaiven Creary (177 yards, one touchdown) proved to be the difference makers this coaching staff thought they'd be.


4. BARBE BUCCANEERS 
2018 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 4

The Buccaneer offense looked explosive on the road putting up 49 points and getting a big game on the ground from Zene Chretien (159 yards, one touchdown) and quarterback Luke Richard. The senior threw for 193 yards, rushed for 51 yards and posted seven total touchdowns. The inexperienced defense did a good job slowing down LSU commit T.J. Finley (268 yards, three touchdowns). The Bucs didn't look perfect but when the offense is rolling, they'll be hard to stop.


5. IOTA BULLDOGS 
2018 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 5

The Iota Bulldogs hope to put the losing ways of the program behind them coming off that strong 2017 season. The Bulldogs took a step in the right direction by downing a tough Basile team 28-10. While Iota didn't quite get the performance they would have liked, Trae Rambin was effective with a pair of passing scores and the duo of Guillory and Doucet on the ground opened up the way for the win. The standout unit, however, was the defense, only allowing 10 points.


6. BASILE BEARCATS 
2018 record: 0-1
7-In-Seven Ranking: No. 6

The Bearcats remain just a step behind Iota on the field and in the countdown. Basile was a tough out this season and will prove to show teams why I picked them to win its district. Dawson Ashford had the team's only touchdown and Andre Reed was productive on offense with 118 yards on just 10 carries. Playing up in class is always tough on 1A teams, so don't let the loss dwell on your thoughts of this Basile team.


7. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS 
2018 record: 1-0
7-In-Seven Ranking: NR

Leesville cracks the rankings after a dominant performance over the Charging Indians. The Wampus grinded out a 38-18 win behind an impressive game from Jalen Shepherd. The back scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to give Leesville the lead and help the team pull away for the win. The Cats look dangerous yet again on offense and the defense was oportunistic against Washington-Marion.

Next three up: Iowa Yellow Jackets (0-1), Kinder Yellow Jackets (1-0), Rosepine Eagles (1-0)

Best team performance from Week 1: Vinton Lions

The Lions looked dominant vs. Grand Lake both offensively and defensively. Jordan Janice was a one-man wrecking crew as the back ran for five touchdowns and well over 200 yards. Head coach Tarius Davis this group of skill players may be better suited for this offense and after one performance, I think he may be right.

