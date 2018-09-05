Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 2

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
One week through the prep season and most of the teams with high preseason expectations have stood out.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week one of the regular season.
*These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
The Iota Bulldogs hope to put the losing ways of the program behind them coming off that strong 2017 season. The Bulldogs took a step in the right direction by downing a tough Basile team 28-10. While Iota didn't quite get the performance they would have liked, Trae Rambin was effective with a pair of passing scores and the duo of Guillory and Doucet on the ground opened up the way for the win. The standout unit, however, was the defense, only allowing 10 points.
The Bearcats remain just a step behind Iota on the field and in the countdown. Basile was a tough out this season and will prove to show teams why I picked them to win its district. Dawson Ashford had the team's only touchdown and Andre Reed was productive on offense with 118 yards on just 10 carries. Playing up in class is always tough on 1A teams, so don't let the loss dwell on your thoughts of this Basile team.