Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 3

Sulphur falls four spots coming off a rough 25-point home loss to Ouachita. The Tors were in it early, holding a 14-12 second-quarter lead, but the Lions didn't relent, scoring 27 unanswered points. While the loss wasn't pretty, the Tors drop in the ranking correlates with the defense allowing nearly double the yards the Tors achieved (573 to 297) and the injury to star running back Jaiven Creary. Sean Ceasar did a commendable job filling in, but the Tors will miss Creary's explosiveness.



The Blazers proved many people wrong by upsetting Rayne on Thursday. What makes the win more impressive is that LCCP had to battle back from a 14-0 hole and kick a 32-yarder to win it. The defense bent but didn't break, coming up with a game-sealing interception by Shane Bradford. Orenthal Lewis' big-back style of running has proven to be a challenge to defend and receiver Glynn Johnson has also made a strong impact through two games.

