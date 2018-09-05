Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 3

KPLC’s Brady Renard ranks the top seven best teams in Southwest Louisiana

Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 3
By Brady Renard | September 13, 2018 at 2:25 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 2:25 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Two weeks through the prep season and there is some major changes coming into week three.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week two of the regular season.

*These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS
2018 record: 1-1 
Week two Ranking: No. 1

The Welsh Greyhounds remain in the top spot despite falling to the No. 5 team in Class 3A. The Pirates controlled the game with an 18-0 fourth-quarter lead and an offense that posted over 300 rushing yards. The Welsh offense moved the ball well but struggled to finish drives. However, Kaplan may be the best team Welsh faces all season long.


2. BARBE BUCCANEERS
2018 record: 2-0
Week two Ranking: No. 4

The Barbe Bucs shoot up the rankings following a 2-0 start. The Bucs have looked unstoppable on offense posting at least 44 points in each win. Quarterback Luke Richard torched the Ponchatoula defense in week one, and the running game took over vs. Riverside. Running backs Zene Chretien (157 yards and two touchdowns) and Dylan Lewis (145 yards and one touchdown) each had big days on the ground. The Defense is what has stood out though as the Bucs have allowed just seven first-half points thus far.


3. JENNINGS BULLDOGS
2018 record: 0-2 
Week two Ranking: No. 2

The Jennings Bulldogs are hanging on in the rankings following back-to-back losses. Injuries and turnovers have plagued Jennings to open the season. Despite four first-half fumbles vs. Eunice, the Dogs were in the fight late, bowing out thanks to a late fourth-quarter score. The game followed a similar script as week one. The Dogs remain in the top three because of potential, knowing if they can fix their early-season struggles, it'll be back to the same ole Dogs we expect.


4. IOTA BULLDOGS
2018 record: 2-0
Week two Ranking: No. 5

Our other Class 3A Bulldogs have rolled over opponents thus far, outscoring Basile and Oakdale, 72-17. The Dogs senior-laden offensive line and dynamic skill players have given this offense an extra threat this season. The Dogs have done a great job of spreading the ball around, with seven different Iota players having scored a touchdown thus far. The defense has also proven to be stout with only a pair of scores allowed in two games.


5. BASILE BEARCATS
2018 record: 1-1
Week two Ranking: No. 6

Our lone 1A team comes in at five after a bounce-back victory over Mamou. We'll find out where this Bearcat team is this year with its matchup with Sacred Heart this week. Quarterback Dawson Ashford and running back Andre Reed have been key factors for this team thus far, although Reed's defensive unit may be what carries this team to a possible district title.


6. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2018 record: 2-0
Week two Ranking: No. 7

Leesville is getting some state-wide respect ranking number seven in the LSWA Class 4A poll. The Wampus Cats have rolled over both opponents with running back Jalen Shepherd being an early standout on the offense, along with tight end Noah Allain. The Leesville-South Beauregard game was cut short due to weather, so the Cats should be well rested heading into their matchup with Westlake.


7. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS
2018 record: 1-1 
Week two Ranking: No. 3

Sulphur falls four spots coming off a rough 25-point home loss to Ouachita. The Tors were in it early, holding a 14-12 second-quarter lead, but the Lions didn't relent, scoring 27 unanswered points. While the loss wasn't pretty, the Tors drop in the ranking correlates with the defense allowing nearly double the yards the Tors achieved (573 to 297) and the injury to star running back Jaiven Creary. Sean Ceasar did a commendable job filling in, but the Tors will miss Creary's explosiveness.


Next three up:  Kinder Yellow Jackets (2-0), LCCP Trailblazers (2-0), Rosepine Eagles (2-0)
 
Best team performance from Week 1: LCCP Trailblazers

The Blazers proved many people wrong by upsetting Rayne on Thursday. What makes the win more impressive is that LCCP had to battle back from a 14-0 hole and kick a 32-yarder to win it. The defense bent but didn't break, coming up with a game-sealing interception by Shane Bradford. Orenthal Lewis' big-back style of running has proven to be a challenge to defend and receiver Glynn Johnson has also made a strong impact through two games.

