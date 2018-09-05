Thai cooking class teaches unique dishes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We may be spoiled with our great cajun food in Southwest Louisiana, but if you’ve wanted to try something outside the box this weekend could be your chance.
The Velvet Pig is hosting a Thai Technique cooking class this Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Walnut Grove.
The idea is to bring a unique culture and style of food to our area by teaching participants a few new dishes.
Some of the meals that will be taught include a green bean stir-fry with grass beef, a green curry with organic chicken and seasonal vegetables, and pad Thai with chicken.
For more information on the classes this weekend visit their Facebook page HERE.
The class is $65 per person and $35 for kids, and you can bring your own beverages.
