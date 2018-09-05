McNeese focusing on opening up SLC play with Houston Baptist

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Pokes season opener was truly a tale of two halves, but McNeese came out with the victory and moved up in both FCS top 25 polls.
Offensively, McNeese totaled 322 yards, putting up 202 of them in first two quarters. The Cowboys went into the 4th quarter leading 17 to nothing and then that’s when the Pokes let this one almost slip away, allowing the Bears to score twice, including a pick 6 thrown by James Tabary with 5 minutes left to play to make this only a 3-point game.
“We always tell the defensive guys that we’re going to put all the W’s and L’s on our backs," said McNeese coach Lance Guidry. "We we’re still ahead at that point up by three and the defensive energy was unbelievable. I think it was B.J. [Blunt] that said, ‘good, now it’s a tight game and that’s how we like to play anyways'”
Defensively, McNeese believes their defensive line was the difference in this game.
“Our defensive line got after it. I think we had four sacks and B.J. got two on his own, so we had six for the game,” said Guidry. "[Knipp] was a really good quarterback, so I was very pleased with the performance of our defensive line.
McNeese now turns their focus to opening up Southland conference play against the Houston Baptist Huskies. Last year it was the first time these two teams saw each other since HBU was placed in the Southland in 2014 with the Pokes taking that meeting 27 to 12.
“The Big Sky, that was a pretty good game for us so we were just trying to focus on one game at a time. But the conference game, that’s what really matters," said defensive back Gabe Foster. "That’s where we have to do our best and hold on to going undefeated in conference, that’s the biggest goal.”
“Any Southland Conference win is a good win. Just knowing how it was last year and not winning one game and it took us out of the playoffs,” defensive lineman Cody Roscoe admitted. "We’re just taking it day by day and every game counts.”
McNeese will leave for Houston on Friday as the team prepares to play at Husky Stadium for the first-time ever.
