LEGAL CORNER: How do I prove that I’ve made my child support payments?

Specific statutes are as follows: Pursuant to Louisiana Revised Statute 9:2401, a Will executed outside this state in the manner prescribed by the law of the place of its execution or by the law of the testator’s domicile, at the time of its execution shall be deemed to be legally executed and shall have the same force and effect in this state as if executed in the manner prescribed by the laws of this state, provided the will is in writing and subscribed by the testator. La. R.S. 9:2421-2423, a Will duly proved, allowed, and admitted to probate outside of this state, may be allowed and recorded in the proper court of any parish in this state, in which the testator shall have left any estate. If upon the hearing, it appears to the satisfaction of the court that the Will has been duly proved, allowed, and admitted to probate outside of this state, and that it was executed according to the law of the place in which the same was made, or in which the testator was at the time domiciled, or in conformity with the laws of this state, it must be admitted to probate, which probate shall have the same force and effect as the original probate of a domestic Will.