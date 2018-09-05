FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain low

Through the end of the week into the weekend will be back in a normal summertime weather pattern. There will be some rain around in the afternoon, but certainly not a wash out. I have the rain chances at 40% for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly cloudy and not everyone will see rain. So, any outdoor plans should not be canceled. The daily afternoon showers and storms will continue into early next week. There is not clear indication when there will be a significant break from the rain. I would keep the umbrella nearby for the next few days. Rain chances will stay at 40% and will keep the temperatures in check.