FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain low

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today is going to be a great day! There is a lot of sunshine and barely any clouds to start the day. Later this afternoon, there may be a few clouds that build up, but there is only a 20% chance of rain. That 20% is still optimistic, though. This is all because of Gordon located to our northeast. With Gordon in that location, we are receiving northerly winds, therefore keeping the rain chances low.
Through the evening hours, the rain chances will remain low. If we are to see any rain, it would be before sunset. Afterwards, I do not expect any rain. The temperature will be hot initially but will slowly cool down after sunset. It will still be warm and humid. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. There will be some time when the sky is nice and clear. There will not be any rain during the night. Even early in the morning, I do not expect any coastal showers. The temperature will cool down to the mid 70s overnight.
Tropical Depression Gordon has made landfall and is moving to the northwest. For today we will see northerly winds as a result. By Thursday, the winds should turn back out of the south. With that said, there could be a few showers that come with the wind. Depending on how strong Gordon is by this time tomorrow, will result in how much rain we see. I anticipate Gordon to be much weaker, therefore we will not see as much rain. So, I have the rain chances at 40%.
Through the end of the week into the weekend will be back in a normal summertime weather pattern. There will be some rain around in the afternoon, but certainly not a wash out. I have the rain chances at 40% for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly cloudy and not everyone will see rain. So, any outdoor plans should not be canceled. The daily afternoon showers and storms will continue into early next week. There is not clear indication when there will be a significant break from the rain. I would keep the umbrella nearby for the next few days. Rain chances will stay at 40% and will keep the temperatures in check.
