FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gordon now inland weakens; sunshine today for SWLA

The overall pattern keeps the tropical moisture in place through the weekend with daytime heating setting off a daily round of scattered afternoon thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. The tropical outlook looks calmer in the Gulf the next few days with Hurricane Florence remaining a non-issue in the Atlantic as gets steered back out to sea. A couple other areas off Africa bear watching but if development occurs will likely take a similar track as Florence and stay out of the Gulf of Mexico and even off the eastern seaboard remaining out over the open waters of the Atlantic.