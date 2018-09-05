FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gordon now inland weakens; sunshine today for SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall late last night along the Mississippi/Alabama state line, the storm is now quickly weakening and will be a tropical depression later this morning as it departs toward Jackson, Mississippi and eventually into southeastern Arkansas later today. With our location being on the back side of the storm, our winds will continue to turn northerly today with rain not likely in Southwest Louisiana during the daytime hours.
A light north breeze will keep winds offshore through the day and any rain chances suppressed for the next several hours as sunshine warms our temperatures up into the lower 90s this afternoon. With Gordon’s remnants pushing eventually north and west of the area by early evening, onshore winds will return tonight and that could result in a stray shower or two across this area by this evening with rain chances going back up to 20% tonight.
Better rain chances are back for Thursday as onshore winds return a slug of tropical moisture that will remain suppressed south of the area today and this will set off a round numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area by tomorrow afternoon. This pattern of higher rain chances will continue into Friday, especially during the afternoon hours with the highest rain chances ending by the time most of the high school games kick off in the evening.
The overall pattern keeps the tropical moisture in place through the weekend with daytime heating setting off a daily round of scattered afternoon thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. The tropical outlook looks calmer in the Gulf the next few days with Hurricane Florence remaining a non-issue in the Atlantic as gets steered back out to sea. A couple other areas off Africa bear watching but if development occurs will likely take a similar track as Florence and stay out of the Gulf of Mexico and even off the eastern seaboard remaining out over the open waters of the Atlantic.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
