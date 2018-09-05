CPSO: Man driving with suspended license crashes into ditch, arrested for DWI third

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested on a count of DWI third after crashing his truck into a ditch Monday night, authorities said.
George M. Morris, 37, was standing near a passerby’s vehicle when deputies arrived at the accident at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and La. 397, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Morris told police he had been driving the truck, Myers said. Morris' driver’s license was suspended for a previous DWI. The license plate on the truck was not registered to that truck, which did not have up-to-date insurance coverage.
Deputies detected an odor of alcoholic beverages on Morris, Myers said. After Morris performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, he was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for breath intoxilyzer test, which he refused.
“After the deputy learned Morris had two prior DWI arrests, he obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn for a toxicology report; he was then transported to a local hospital,” Myers said.
Morris was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of DWI third, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, careless operation, no motor vehicle insurance, and switched license plate.
Judge David Ritchie set bond at $50,000 with special conditions that Morris cannot consume any alcoholic beverages, cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and a valid driver’s license, have no other criminal activity, and must be subject to random drug screenings.
CPSO Sr. Cpl. Cody Fontenot was the arresting deputy.
