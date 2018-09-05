Calcasieu parish takes preventative measures to remedy mosquitoes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Calcasieu Parish is taking preventative measures in order to remedy insects in the area.
Humans are walking mosquito traps. It doesn’t help that it’s peak time for the insects.
“We’ve had a lot of tidal action where the tides have flooded the marsh areas so we’re getting a lot of nuisance mosquitoes that are moving in the residential areas from the salt marsh areas," said Scott Willis, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Center.
While the presence of mosquitoes is unavoidable there are things you can do to prevent the bugs from residing in your home.
"Emptying those types of containers that hold water for a long period of time is helpful,” Willis says ”I recommend that you also bring some repellents with you.”
To reduce the risk of mosquito bites:
- Avoid hotspots, like marshes and swamps.
- Wear light colors
- Use insect repellent
- Avoid the cooler times of day (dusk/dawn)
- Wear skin covering clothing
- Remove standing water
- Use an insect net
- Keep air circulated
If you are noticing a pressing issue in your home you can contact Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control at 721-3780
