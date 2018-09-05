Avail Health and Dewanna’s Closet donate laptops to Prien Lake Elementary

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Students at Prien Lake Elementary School were in for a big surprise today when they were given 20 new laptops.
At the start of the summer, the school’s fifth grade teachers returned to find their classrooms laptops had been taken away due to old age. Unable to conduct classroom learning exercises, the teachers enlisted help from Dewanna’s Closet.
Dewanna Tarver, of Dewanna’s Closet, informed representatives of Avail Health who then stepped in.
Two fifth grade math classes from the school were given 20 new Dell laptops that students can use for online exercises, test, programs and more.
Representatives from Avail Health said they wanted to do something new this year to give back to the community.
