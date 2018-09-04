14-year-old girl robbed of backpack while riding bicycle from school

BERKELEY, CA (KRON/CNN) - One California eighth grader is recovering from a terrifying incident that happened during her first week of school.
A pair of thieves hit her with a car as she was riding her bike and robbed her.
Kassiopeia O' Melay, 14, just transitioned from being home schooled to Willard Middle School in Berkeley, CA.
On Friday as she rode her bike home from her first week of school, a car got too close for comfort.
"I thought maybe they lived here, they were maybe getting close to me to come through," O' Melay said. "But then the front passenger window rolled down, an arm reached out, picked up my backpack, and the car hit by bike and drove off really quickly."
O’ Melay was hit by the car and robbed of her backpack filled with school supplies an iPod, and EpiPens for her bee allergy.
"Nothing of real value at all, just stuff that was really important to me," she said.
Neighbors rushed out to help the young girl and called police.
"They said 'are you the parent of Kassiopeia?' My wife gets this special look on her face when she's terrified and I was there and it was like time stopped until he said she is OK," she said.
O' Melay is recovering, but her bike is now damaged.
As the reality of what happened sinks in, she remains focused on the outpouring of support from her community that have donated school supplies in time for her second week of class.
O' Melay said she’s recovering slowly but doing well.
"It's been pretty well," she said. "At first, I was pretty freaked out about all kinds of different little things like my things, my homework, all kind of stuff. But people have been really supportive. I got all my stuff replaced so quickly and it's amazing."
Her father agreed.
"We're lucky nothing worse came of it for her and it’s both ends of the spectrum. You see one side of society which is the lowest part and all the support that she's gotten," said Karl O' Melay.
Copyright 2018 KRON via CNN. All rights reserved.