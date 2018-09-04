TRAFFIC: Pete Manena Road construction begins today, expect delays

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - Road construction is expected to begin today on Pete Manena Road in Westlake, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Division of Engineering and Public Works.
Construction at the intersection of Pete Manena Road and Cheongdam-Dong Road, East of Bayou D’inde Road and West of I-210, is taking place to install a railroad crossing.
Pete Manena Road will remain open during construction but drivers should expect reduced speed limits and lane shifts near the construction site. Traffic flow may be impacted and drivers may want to consider alternate routes.
Construction is expected to last until October 16.
