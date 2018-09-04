Police: 11 shots fired during drive-by shooting on Enterprise, no injuries reported

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A home was struck several times but no one was injured during a drive-by shooting on Enterprise Boulevard early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, said 11 shots hit the home in the 2300 block of Enterprise Boulevard. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 4.
No arrests have been announced.
Kirkum asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Det. Colby Thompson at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.