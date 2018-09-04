Man accused of stealing wood chips

BOOKED: Veachel Parker Jr., 51, of Noble, one count of theft
By KSLA Staff | September 4, 2018 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:38 PM

(KSLA) - A Sabine Parish man is accused of stealing 62 loads of wood chips from a Natchitoches Parish sawmill.

More than $68,000 worth of timber byproduct was taken in September and January, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reports.

Now Veachel Parker Jr., owner/operator of Parker Trucking LLC, faces a theft charge.

The 51-year-old Noble resident is free on $10,000 bond after having been arrested Aug. 28 and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

His arrest comes as a result of an eight-month investigation by the state and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allege that Parker, who was hired to deliver wood chips to a mill in Desoto Parish, would load his 18-wheeler trailer and deliver the wood chips to their destination but then would keep the proceeds.

A charge of theft of more than over $25,000 carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison at hard labor and a fine of up to $50,000.

