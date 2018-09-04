Lufkin apartments evacuated after police discover bomb-making materials

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Residents of a Lufkin apartment complex are being evacuated after officers discovered bomb-making materials, according to police.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the Silver Creek Apartments at 2605 South 1st Street.
A welfare check was initially conducted around 5:30 p.m. Monday after water was reported dripping from an upstairs apartment into the downstairs unit.
“Patrol officers took two male suspects into custody – one on drug charges and the other on warrants - and discovered what they initially believed to be part of a methamphetamine lab,” a news release stated.The Lufkin Police Department Special Services Division responded to the scene and determined the items in question were bomb-making components.
A Garland Police Department bomb squad was also assisting.
Six units in building two were evacuated early Tuesday.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are evacuating the units in that building until the ATF can complete its investigation," Police Chief David Thomas said.
Additional charges are pending for the unidentified suspects.
