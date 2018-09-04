Local man spending time with residents in nursing home

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Most people spend their days off relaxing, watching tv, or sleeping in. but Adam Goodwin spends his Sunday doing something a little different. He comes to the Rosepine nursing home to sit, listen and give back to the residents.
“I’m growing a relationship with them. I come every sunday. These people are a part of me right now.”
Goodwin says what inspires him to dedicate his time is the loss of his very own grandmother, trying to fill the void he felt when she passed on.
“I felt a void, you know I came here with the intentions to find me a granny and a papa and next thing you know I saw so many people that were in need, I said I got to adopt everybody.”
Goodwin started a weekly routine of spending his days off visiting those residents, giving company to the often overlooked, bringing them items they may need like blankets and shampoo. One woman he has grown close to, Irene Brooks, says having reliable company is a nice change.
“Sometimes I don’t have company during the week, but I can count on him, he’ll be there”, she says.
Goodwin says, “Some of these people, they have no one to talk to and probably been in here for years and they’re not as fortunate as others to have visitors. what i want to do is be that person. i mean, it’s really awesome, it’s a real good feeling. I’m not rich, I’m far from it man ... I mean it costs you no money to have a heart ... Hey, if i can make somebody’s day, im going for it.”
Brooks says, “I love it, being his grandma.”
