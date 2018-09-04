Local man spending time with residents in nursing home

Goodwin says, “Some of these people, they have no one to talk to and probably been in here for years and they’re not as fortunate as others to have visitors. what i want to do is be that person. i mean, it’s really awesome, it’s a real good feeling. I’m not rich, I’m far from it man ... I mean it costs you no money to have a heart ... Hey, if i can make somebody’s day, im going for it.”