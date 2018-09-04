LCPD: 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Dixy Drive

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Dixy Drive, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with LCPD.
On Aug. 31 officers responded to a call about shots being heard in the area. Upon further investigation LCPD learned that a person had been shot and transported to a local hospital, said Kirkum. Investigators are currently speaking with witnesses to determine the reason the shooting occurred.
According to Kirkum, the victim is identified as a 16-year-old who has been transferred to a Lafayette hospital for further care. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or CrimeStoppers at 337-439-2222.
