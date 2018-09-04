Lake Charles economy expects continued growth

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The continuous expansion of jobs in Lake Charles has made a positive impact on the areas economy.
Since 2012 the amount of jobs available has grown by 31.33%. The large amount of growth is aided by measures to help those in Lake Charles looking for jobs.
“Southwest Louisiana economic development workforce resource guide is designed have a mentor help someone," said R.B. Smith, Vice President for Business and Workforce Development.
The guide helps you gain certification so that you may efficiently find work.
The guide is put in place to create help for those who may have not completed high school. Smith hopes the economy continues to grow.
