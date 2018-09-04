KPLC’s History

KPLC-TV began broadcasting in the summer of 1954. Owner T.B. Lanford of Shreveport had previously signed on KPLC AM radio and was eager to expand into television.The station was later purchased by a St. Louis group headed by investor Elliot Stien. He visited KPLC frequently along with his friend, St. Louis Cardinal baseball legend Stan Musial. In 1970, G. Russell Chambers purchased KPLC-TV from the St. Louis group and dramatically increased the station' s coverage by adding a 1,500 foot tower, providing a quality signal for the NBC affiliate as far north as Leesville, as far east as Lafayette and to the Gulf of Mexico. FCC regulations required that the radio stations be sold. Perry Sanders purchased the AM/FM combo and changed its call letters to KLCL. In 1986, Cosmos Broadcasting, a subsidiary of Liberty Life Insurance Company, took over, bringing high-tech improvements, including stereo broadcast and other state-of-the art-innovations. We were one of the first television stations in the U.S. to launch our own website in the 1990′s, and today kplctv.com remains the most-visited local website in Southwest Louisiana.