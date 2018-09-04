Investigation of missing Bossier man continues after 12 years

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Clint Nelson was last seen leaving a party 12 years ago.
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating Nelson’s disappearance, and hope the right tip will come along.
“Someone has information that will help us bring closure to his family,” said Sheriff Whittington, in a news release. “Please speak up, and give us a call.”
Detectives say Nelson left a party around 8:30 a.m . on Sept. 1, 2006 at home Highway 80 and Ward Lane in Princeton, Louisiana.
He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and a new pair of white tennis shoes. He was known for wearing distinctive round seeing glasses with silver wire rims.
In late July of 2017, Bossier detectives, with assistance from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, worked to find possible human remains of Nelson. However, none were found.
The search was one of hundreds of leads over the years.
If you have any information about this case or any the other missing person cases, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.
